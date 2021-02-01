Missouri lawmaker indicted for stem cell fraud scheme

Derges, who was elected in November 2020, also allegedly wrote in an April Facebook post: “This amazing treatment stands to provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural,” according to the indictment.

A National Institutes of Health panel recommends against stem cells’ use for COVID-19 outside of clinical trials.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in a news release that Derges abused “her privileged position to enrich herself” through deception.

“The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents," Garrison said. "As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”

Derges is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, according to the U.S. attorney's office. She operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic sites in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.

Her attorney contends Derges has a medical degree, although she couldn't immediately recall from which university.