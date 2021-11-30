Missouri lawmaker resigns for job as state child advocate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker resigned to take over as director of the state's child services watchdog agency, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday.

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson and GOP Gov. Mike Parson named Republican state Rep. Becky Ruth director of the Office of Child Advocate. Her appointment still needs to be confirmed by the GOP-led Senate.

The office investigates complaints over the state's treatment of children and its handling of child abuse allegations. The director also makes policy recommendations.

The former director, Kelly Schultz, left for a job at the Missouri State Alliance of YMCAs. Her six-year term as director had expired.

Voters elected Ruth to the state House in 2014. She played a key role in passing a gas tax increase this year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0