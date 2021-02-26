 Skip to main content
Missouri lawmaker to return to work after heart attack
AP

Missouri lawmaker to return to work after heart attack

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker from the Kansas City area says she plans to return to work at the Missouri Capitol on Monday after recovering from a heart attack.

Democratic Rep. Annette Turnbaugh missed the entire past week of work at the Legislature. She said Friday that she experienced chest and shoulder pains on Feb. 16-17 while working in Jefferson City. After returning home to Grandview, Turnbaugh said she had a heart attack last Saturday and went to the hospital, where she had a stent inserted to clear a heart blockage.

Turnbaugh won election to the House last November and also has served on the Grandview Board of Aldermen since 2010. She previously worked for her family-owned newspaper, the Jackson County Advocate.

“I never had health issues and image that, I’ve been an alderman for 11 years, I go down to the state Capitol to be a state rep and all of the sudden I have a heart attack,” she said.

