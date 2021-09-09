Missouri lawmakers could consider copying Texas abortion law

“At less than six weeks, a lot of women don’t know they’re pregnant,” Stribling said. “It’s going to be so hard to get an abortion and only the wealthy will be able to get one, like in the past. It’s all going backward.”

Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, of Arnold, said she plans to file a bill based partly on the new Texas law. It's likely many others will follow suit in the heavily Republican state Legislature, especially heading into 2022 elections as GOP candidates look to capitalize on their conservative credentials.

Missouri lawmakers in 2019 passed a bill that would ban abortions as early as the eighth week of pregnancy, but it's entangled in legal battles. A hearing on the case in federal appeals court is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Coleman said she hopes to enact legislation that won't perpetually be tied up in legal challenges. She plans to craft a bill that, as in Texas, would allow private citizens to sue abortion providers.

“It would be the next piece of making sure that Missouri is abortion free," Coleman said. “We’re doing everything we can to realize that goal and will continue to do so.”