Missouri lawmakers OK $35B budget without Medicaid expansion

“There is not a need to enroll that population if there is no money to provide a benefit to them,” said House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage.

But Democrats contend that the state must cover the additional people anyway, even if it means there would be less money available for everyone else in the program.

It will be up to Parson's administration to decide how to implement the budget, though any decision is likely to face a court challenge. The Republican governor opposed the Medicaid expansion at the ballot box, but after voters approved it, he included funding for it in the budget he proposed to lawmakers earlier this year.

“We will assess our options and legal requirements on how to move forward regarding Medicaid expansion,” Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said Friday.

Although some Republicans said the state cannot afford the long-term costs of expanding Medicaid, Democrats noted that the state is flush with cash from federal coronavirus relief laws and would get even more federal money if it expanded Medicaid eligibility under the terms of a health care law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.