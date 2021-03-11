Missouri lawmakers OK checks on COVID business closures

State officials said Wednesday that the earlier data overcounted residents with more than one racial heritage, KCUR reported. As a result, the publicly available information suggesting that more than one-third of multiracial Missourians has received shots is likely wrong. Officials say it’s unclear to what extent the overcounting skewed the data.

Health officials say accurate racial breakdowns are critical to understanding if the vaccine is being equitably distributed to minority communities.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the state initially hoped to be able to correct the data quickly, "but the more conversations we have with providers, the more we find further complexities of the situation,” she told KCUR in an email.

Cox also said the problem appeared to be related to data reported by vaccinators. She said that data shows a higher number of “individuals reported with more than one race” than the state expects.

The state on Thursday reported 530 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and three new deaths. Missouri has cited 482,224 confirmed cases and 8,300 deaths since the pandemic began.

