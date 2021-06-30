Missouri lawmakers pass critical Medicaid funding bill

The tax renewal is typically uncontroversial, but the Republican-led Legislature failed to pass it during this year's regular legislative session after some anti-abortion lawmakers tried to use the legislation as a vehicle to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, the morning-after pill and intrauterine devices.

Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol last week to act on the tax renewal.

An effort to ban government funding for Planned Parenthood failed to pass the Senate last week, and the bill headed to Parson's desk also doesn't block that money.

House lawmakers on Wednesday also passed a longshot bill that included language stripping Planned Parenthood funding, but by then senators had already left the Capitol after passing the tax renewal last week.

Senate GOP leaders on Thursday ended the special legislative session without taking up the measure, effectively killing it.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade called the House bill a “political stunt" to help Republican lawmakers win primaries and a waste of time for legislation that she had predicted “is not going to cross the finish line.”

She said debate on the House bill Thursday was “simply talking points for folks to cut commercials.”

