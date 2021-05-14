Missouri lawmakers pass high-profile gun bill on last day

Missouri Democrats argued the bill is unconstitutional and predicted it would quickly be struck down by the courts.

“It's embarrassing for our state for us to pass this bill claiming that federal law is null and void and unconstitutional," Democratic St. Louis Rep. Peter Merideth said.

The House also passed legislation that would make Missouri the last state to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on residents’ purchases, penalize efforts to defund police agencies, and repeal a cap on the amount of annual college tuition increases that has been in place for more than a decade.

Many bills failed to make it across the finish line after minority Senate Democrats stalled work over frustration with the way Republican leaders handled negotiations on other legislation.

Senators accomplished almost nothing Friday after quitting early.

“It was a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said.