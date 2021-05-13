Missouri lawmakers pass safeguards for boarding schools

In February, former residents testified to legislators about being hit, restrained, sexually abused or deprived of food and water at some facilities.

In March, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed more than 100 criminal charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the owners and operators of the former Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County. The charges include numerous counts of abuse and neglect of a child; Boyd Householder also faces charges of statutory rape and sodomy, among other things.

The Householders have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are awaiting trial.

Schmitt has described the allegations as "one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse practiced against young girls in Missouri history.”

Since the girls' reform school opened in 2006, numerous complaints of mistreatment had been filed with law enforcement or state welfare agencies.

“This bill will grant law enforcement and our government the tools it needs to hold accountable the monsters perpetrating physical and sexual abuse and neglect on kids at some of these institutions,” said Rep. Keri Ingle, a Democrat from Lee's Summit.