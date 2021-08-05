Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

The letter sent to Parson focused on requiring employees to be vaccinated, saying doing so “puts Missourians in the position of choosing between their livelihoods and their right to control their own lives."

The state senators also said the Food and Drug Administration has not given full approval to the vaccine and questioned whether employers would protect the rights of disabled employees or those who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

“It’s not our job to force it nor is it the job of businesses and employers to force the vaccine," the letter said. "Our job is to safeguard the rights and liberties of the people we represent.”

The letter was signed by state Sens. Rick Brattin, of Harrisonville; Bill Eigel, of Weldon Spring; Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg; Mike Moon, of Ash Grove; Bob Onder, of Lake Saint Louis; and Holly Rehder, of Sikeston.

Mehan said the chamber believes vaccinations are the key to the state's economic recovery and “the only way Missouri can begin to put his pandemic behind us.” He also said federal and state laws, as well as the courts, have consistently upheld private business owners' right to require vaccines.

“The Missouri Chamber stands against attempts to place reckless new restrictions on the state’s business community,” Mehan said. “Employers have long had the ability to mandate vaccinations and the Missouri Chamber believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

