Missouri lawsuit seeks reinstatement of jobless benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for Missouri residents who had their federal unemployment benefits cut when Gov. Mike Parson pulled out of programs in June are asking a court for reinstatement, with back pay.

The Kansas City Star reported that a hearing Monday in Cole County Circuit Court occurred a week before enhanced benefits were set to end for the rest of the nation. The benefits added hundreds of dollars to unemployment checks for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month asked Judge Jon Beetem to rule that Missouri's early withdrawal was unlawful. Lawyers are trying to get unemployment benefits paid retroactively for the 2 1/2 months.

The amount could be up to $1,500 in federal benefits per person, said attorney Loretta Haggard, representing Missouri Jobs With Justice and five residents who lost benefits in June.

“It ain’t small potatoes for these plaintiffs who are trying to save their house and put food on the table and buy medicines,” Haggard told the judge.