Missouri man charged in the storming of the US Capitol

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been arrested on charges alleging that he took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol and livestreamed it from inside the building.

FBI agents and police in Springfield arrested Zachary Martin without incident on Thursday on federal charges of engaging in illegal activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol, FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said in a news release.

According to an FBI affidavit, several of Martin's Facebook friends tipped off the agency that they had watched parts of his livestream from the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

A widely circulated screenshot that appears to have been taken from the livestream shows a man who looks like Martin standing in front of a painting inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

An FBI employee found a link to the video in online discussions but was unable to open it because it was no longer active. However, the FBI was able to trace the link to Martin’s Facebook account, which was closed around Jan. 10, the affidavit states.