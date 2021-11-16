 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri man sentenced for threatening 2 congressmen

  • Updated
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man who threatened two Democratic U.S. congressmen was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was sentenced for threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri and Rep. Steven Cohen of Tennessee. He pleaded guilty in June to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.

Hubert called Cleaver's office in Independence, Missouri, in January. He called Cleaver, who is Black, a racial slur and suggested putting a noose around his neck, federal officials said.

Hubert called Cohen's office in Washington D.C. in May 2019 and threatened to put a noose around his neck and drag him behind a pickup truck. He said he was offended by a comment Cohen made about former President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors have said Hubert made similar threats starting in 2014 to minorities, groups advocating for minorities and certain religious beliefs and to members of the Democratic party. His targets included former President Barack Obama, the Missouri Democratic Party and the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

Before he was arrested, Hubert ignored several directions from law enforcement agencies to stop the threats, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bacon Creek conduit replacement on wish list for infrastructure funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News