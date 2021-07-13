Missouri Medicaid expansion's fate up to state Supreme Court

“How is it that we can now look back at an election on an amendment that has passed and decide that it was invalid?” Judge Brent Powell said.

Hatfield has said lawmakers’ only option to block Medicaid expansion is to defund the entire Medicaid program.

The Attorney General's Office in court documents urged Supreme Court judges to overturn a decision issued just last year that forced the state to pay Planned Parenthood as a way to justify lawmakers' ability to limit Medicaid funding to only some of those who are eligible.

In the 2020 decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers overstepped their authority by using a budget bill to try to strip all government funding from Planned Parenthood. Judges said Missouri's Constitution prohibits lawmakers from using the budget to create policy.

Undoing that decision would clear the way for lawmakers to block Medicaid expansion without sacrificing the entire Medicaid program, the Attorney General's Office wrote in court filings.