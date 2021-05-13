Missouri passes bill to limit police use of chokeholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Legislature on Thursday passed a wide-ranging bill that would, among other things, limit when police can use chokeholds, in an effort to respond to the outcry over police violence.

The Republican-led House voted 140-4 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff.

Missouri’s Republican Legislature has done little to enact rules on police accountability since a white Ferguson police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, in 2014. This bill was prompted by the death of another Black man, Minnesota's George Floyd. A white officer last year pressed his knee on the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed, until Floyd stopped breathing. Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Under the Missouri bill, police could only use chokeholds in self-defense, meaning a suspect presents a serious danger to the officer or someone else.

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, who was among protesters who took to the streets after Brown's death, acknowledged that Missouri for years lagged in responding to complaints of police mistreatment of Black people.

He said the chokehold bill represents a change.