Missouri passes COVID-19 liability shield for businesses

“This actually should have been the first bill we passed at the beginning of the year,” said House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. "But now, here we are at this time, with the opportunity to still get it done."

The bill was a priority for business groups.

“The threat of this litigation has loomed over every employer in Missouri," said Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He added: "With this bill now passed, employers should have greater confidence as they get Missourians back to work."

Some Democratic lawmakers said the bill went too far and could potentially cause more pain to families whose loved ones died of COVID-19.

“We've been through a tough year, and I don’t want to see people further hurt,” said state Rep. Patty Lewis, a nurse from Kansas City. "I think we need accountability, and we should not protect those who are not taking precautions.”

