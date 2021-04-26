Missouri population grows 2.8%; state keeps 8 US House seats

Missouri will keep its eight U.S. House seats after U.S. Census Bureau data showed the state population growing slightly at 2.8% over the past decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Monday that the state had 6,154,913 residents in 2020. That was 165,986 more than the 2010 census figure of 5,988,927.

Every 10 years, the 435 seats in the U.S. House are redistributed among the states based on population. While Missouri's population growth over the decade was less than the national figure of 7.4%, it was good enough for the state not to lose a congressional seat.

“Missouri like much of the central part of the nation has remained relatively stable in terms of population change,” said Bill Hall, an adjunct professor of political science at Webster, Washington and Maryville universities, before the Monday data release.

The state wasn't so lucky a decade ago when it went from nine to eight congressional districts. That is the fewest number of congressional districts in Missouri since the 1850 census. Missouri’s congressional delegation peaked at 16 after the 1900 census and stayed there until the 1930 count.