Missouri preparing to put vehicle charging sites in parks
AP

Missouri preparing to put vehicle charging sites in parks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is preparing to install electric vehicle charging stations at some of its state parks.

A budget measure approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson provided $1 million to the state Department of Natural Resources to begin installing stations in parks, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Department spokesperson Miranda Frederick said the effort is in its “initial stages,” so no specific details are available.

But, she added, “We have experienced an increase in demand for electric vehicle charging in some parks."

Frederick said visitors with their own equipment currently can use a campsite electric pedestal for a fee if one is available.

West Virginia provides electric charging stations free of charge at nine of its parks. In March, Colorado began building a network of charging stations in its parks. South Carolina has three stations in one of its parks.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

