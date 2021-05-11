Missouri Republicans divided over gas tax hike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Debate over whether to raise Missouri's gas tax to pay for roads and bridges divided House Republicans Tuesday as lawmakers near their Friday deadline to pass bills.

At issue is a contentious proposal that would raise the state's 17-cent gas tax for the first time in decades.

Under the bill, the gas tax would increase 2.5 cents a year until the tax hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025. Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts.

Finding money to maintain the state's aging roads and bridges is a top priority for Gov. Mike Parson and fellow Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz. Backers on Tuesday also argued the money is needed to reduce car accidents.

“I don’t know how much longer we can keep kicking that can down the road,” Republican Rep. Becky Ruth said. “We have an opportunity to invest, make an investment in our roads and bridges, help economic development, bring jobs here and make roads safer.”

But even with support from top Republicans, the proposed tax increase faces tough odds in the GOP Legislature.

Critical House Republicans argued the tax hike will impact poor families the most and tried to amend the bill to put it to a public vote.