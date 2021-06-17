Missouri risks Medicaid funding over contraceptive fight

Parson said his administration has been meeting with lawmakers for days trying to hammer out a solution and added that he'll push to work on weekends if necessary to get the tax renewal passed.

Parson said Tuesday he’s open to considering limits on certain medications in the tax renewal bill as long as it doesn’t put Missouri at risk of losing out on federal Medicaid funding.

The tax provides a significant chunk of the state's Medicaid budget. Missouri planned on bringing in about $1.6 billion directly from the tax in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to an analysis by the Missouri Budget Project. That would draw down another roughly $2.9 billion in federal funding.

The nonprofit Missouri Budget Project analyzes state financial issues with an eye toward their impact on low-income residents.

Missouri Budget Project President and CEO Amy Blouin said in a statement that losing the tax and its federal drawdown would have a “domino effect, destabilizing the entire state budget.”

“The consequences of failing to renew Missouri’s provider taxes would be dire, affecting services far beyond Medicaid, and they would be felt by Missourians in every community across our state,” Blouin said.