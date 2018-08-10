JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley are coming up on opposite sides of President Donald Trump's trade war.
The two clashed while speaking to members of the Missouri Farm Bureau on Friday.
McCaskill is slamming the trade war for hurting soybean and other farmers in the state.
McCaskill says enforcing current trade laws and banding together with allies to fight against countries such as China would be a better strategy.
Hawley said he supports Trump's efforts to get better trade deals. But he says the current situation is "unacceptable," citing retaliation against Trump's tariffs and trade markets that are closing to state farmers. He says the goal should be to open markets.
Members of the Farm Bureau later voted to endorse Hawley for U.S. Senate.