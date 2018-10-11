Try 1 month for 99¢

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's secretary of state says a judge's ruling to block enforcement of parts of a voter photo identification law is causing "mass confusion."

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday said there's confusion over Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan's ruling striking down a requirement that a voter lacking a valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.

Ashcroft said in a statement that Callahan's ruling directs the state not to require the sworn statement. But Ashcroft says local election authorities enforce that requirement.

Callahan's ruling comes as voters are preparing for a Nov. 6 election headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley.

