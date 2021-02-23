Missouri Senate bill cracks down on road-blocking protesters

Under the latest version of the bill, blocking traffic without permission would first be punished as an infraction. The second offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. A third offense would be a felony, and violators would face up to four years in prison.

Democratic St. Louis Sen. Karla May argued for lighter penalties, especially for first-time protesters who join demonstrations spontaneously and might not realize the risks involved with blocking traffic.

“Some protests have changed the entire country for the better,” May said. "If we can create a pathway for people and let them know this is a way to do this where we can all be safe...I think it would be better."

The legislation also targets calls to “defund the police" by racial justice advocates. Private citizens could sue Missouri cities and other municipalities that decrease funding for police agencies by more than 12% compared to other departments if the bill becomes law.