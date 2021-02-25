 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Senate passes bill against road-blocking protesters
View Comments
AP

Missouri Senate passes bill against road-blocking protesters

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri protesters who repeatedly block traffic without permission could face felony charges under a bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led state Senate.

Senators voted 24-9 to send the measure to the Republican-led state House.

Lawmakers pitched the change after protests last summer in the St. Louis area over the death of George Floyd, including demonstrations that blocked major highways.

Republican critics have argued the protest method might block ambulances and puts demonstrators at risk of being hit. But Missouri Democrats said the measure could have a chilling effect on protests.

Blocking traffic without permission would first be punished as an infraction if the bill is enacted. The second offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. A third offense would be a felony, and violators would face up to four years in prison.

The legislation also targets calls to “defund the police” by racial justice advocates. Private citizens could sue Missouri cities and other municipalities that decrease funding for police agencies by more than 12% compared to other departments if the bill becomes law.

Another provision sets up guidelines for internal reviews of possible police misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News