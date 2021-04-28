Missouri Senate votes down funding for Medicaid expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate on Wednesday voted against paying to expand Medicaid as called for by voters last year.

The late-night Senate vote locked in the House's decision to refuse funding for the program, likely setting up a court battle with supporters of greater access to health care.

The vote divided Republicans and came after hours of sometimes-heated debate.

Several Republicans, including the Senate budget leader, argued that expanding Medicaid would obligate the state to pay for an expensive program that could mean a huge financial hit to the state's budget in the future.

“I'm sorry, if you're a healthy adult, you need to get a job,” said Manchester Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig, arguing that those newly eligible for Medicaid should instead get employer-based health insurance.

Democrats countered that many people who would get access to Medicaid are already working multiple jobs but still can't afford health care.

“We have a working class that cannot afford for-profit health insurance, and I’m one of those people, that could be one illness or one injury away from bankruptcy,” St. Louis-area Democratic Sen. Brian Williams said. “And those are people who go to work every single day.”