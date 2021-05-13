Missouri Senate votes to block federal gun law enforcement

Kansas City Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur's proposal would have barred people with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions from owning guns.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for years have said they plan to go back and fix the issue to prevent abusers from getting access to guns.

“This isn't just a Democrat's idea or attempt to take away someone's gun rights,” Arthur said. “This is a legitimate attempt to remedy an error, to fix a problem and to help keep people safe.”

GOP lawmakers said adding that provision to the bill might have unconstitutionally broadened the legislation. Suburban St. Louis Republican Sen. Bob Onder said if the amendment was added, the entire bill “would be thrown out by our very radical, activist, anti-gun appellate court system.”

Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the No. 2 senator, again pledged that Republicans would partner with Democrats to fix the issue later.

“There is a problem,” Rowden said. “There are some holes that we can work to fill together.”