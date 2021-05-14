Missouri set to require online stores to collect taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is set to become the last state to require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on residents' purchases after the GOP House gave its approval Friday.

House members voted 145-6 to send an online sales tax bill to fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson, just hours before lawmakers’ 6 p.m. deadline to pass legislation. Parson appears likely to sign the bill. He’s called on lawmakers to pass such legislation in the past.

Bipartisan proponents have argued that it’s unfair that local Missouri stores have to charge sales taxes while out-of-state online retailers don’t.

“We had to have a level playing field for them,” Democratic St. Louis Rep. Steve Butz said Friday.

Missouri is the only state with a sales tax that that hasn’t approved some kind of requirement that out-of-state online stores collect taxes on items sold to residents. Buyers are still required to pay that tax, but many people don't know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.

Diane Yetter, president and founder of the Sales Tax Institute, said that meant Missouri lost out on potential revenue during the coronavirus pandemic as many people opted to buy online.