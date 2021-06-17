 Skip to main content
Missouri state workers given day off for Juneteenth
AP

Missouri state workers given day off for Juneteenth

Missouri state offices will be closed Friday in honor of Juneteenth, a new national holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The Missouri Office of Administration announced the closures Thursday, after President Joe Biden signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The new holiday commemorates July 19, 1865, when freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War was over and they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

