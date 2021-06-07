Missouri to become final state to adopt medication database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Monday to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring database aimed at flagging possible opioid misuse.

Missouri for years has been the only state without such a program because of pushback from primarily Republican lawmakers concerned about patient privacy.

The measure finally made it to the governor's desk in May.

Parson in a statement said it will "help provide necessary information to health care professionals and empower them to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri.”

Bill sponsor Sen. Holly Rehder, whose daughter became addicted to opioids when she sliced her thumb at work at age 17 and was prescribed painkillers, watched as Parson signed the bill into law in his Capitol office and called it a “huge blessing.”

The Sikeston Republican has been proposing a monitoring program since her first term as a House member in 2013.