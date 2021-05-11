Missouri to drop extra federal pandemic unemployment aid

“If companies provide a livable wage, applicants will respond,” she said. "The notion that Missourians are refusing to work so they can temporarily collect $300 a week is an offensive right-wing myth.”

Missouri is t he latest of several states — Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina — ending the $300 federal benefit that is on top of state benefits.

Labor experts say the shortage is not just about the $300 payment. Some unemployed people also have been reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations rather than return to their old jobs. And many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children.

“Our economic recovery is nuanced, and many Missourians haven’t been able to return to work because they still have children home from school or jobs aren’t available in their areas,” Amy Blouin, president and of the Missouri Budget Project, said in a statement.

The nonprofit Missouri Budget Project analyzes state financial issues with an eye toward their impact on low-income residents.