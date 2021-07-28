Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit

As part of the settlement, the Missouri Department of Revenue agreed to redirect residents to the secretary of state’s voter registration website when they change their address through the revenue department. The agency will also change in-person and by-mail change-of-address transactions, which the League of Women Voters said will improve voter registration services.

The lawsuit claimed failing to enter changes of address into the voter registration database meant the votes of 200,000 people annually will not be counted because they moved from one county to another. Another 380,000 will have to cast provisional ballots after moving within a county, according to the complaint.

Anthony Rothert, legal director of the Missouri chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, worked on the case. He said the state could have avoided the legal fight if it had simply complied with the law.

Revenue officials also agreed to conduct audits, publish data and designate a National Voter Registration Act coordinator to ensure compliance with the settlement.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0