Missouri vaccine outreach aims to be non-confrontational

Southwestern Missouri lags well behind the national average for vaccinations, but persuading the unvaccinated to get a shot is proving difficult.

In Springfield, Annaliese Schroeder, a community health advocate, knocked on a door and briefly talked about an upcoming clinic. She offered a door tag with information about the virus, and asked a few question: Do you want information about the clinic? Do you know someone who does? Do you have any questions about other clinics, or the vaccines?

Josh Gollaher and Nikki Schaub turned down a flyer as they walked home to their apartment complex. Both told a reporter they were adamantly against taking a vaccine.

“I just don’t want to,” Schaub, 42, said. “I’d rather wear a mask.”

Gollaher, 29, said he doesn't trust the studies about the spread of the virus.

“Their studies could be wrong,” he said. “It’ll blow over.”

Schroeder and Kelsey Connor, a public health information specialist, said those sort of encounters are rare. She and Conner are careful not to push back when residents turn them down. They never ask the resident’s vaccination status, they said.