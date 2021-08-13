Missouri's 1st, 2nd Districts could be redistricting targets

“That coincides with the Republican aims to make the 2nd District a safer Republican district,” Kimball said.

Missouri's 2nd District covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, but Wagner faced strong challenges in 2018 and 2020.

Every 10 years, the 435 seats in the U.S. House are redistributed among the states based on population. While Missouri’s population growth of 2.8% over the last decade was less than the national figure of 7.4%, it was good enough for the state not to lose a congressional seat.

The rules the state will use to redraw the districts were revamped just last year when voters repealed parts of a first-of-its-kind 2018 initiative for drawing fair and competitive legislative districts. Voters opted instead to return to a method that will let commissions composed of Democratic and Republican loyalists redraw state legislative districts.

The Republican-backed measure also deleted a requirement to base districts on the total population tallied by the census. It instead references a Supreme Court standard of “one person, one vote,” opening up the possibility that redistricting commissioners could use only the citizen population.