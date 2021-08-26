 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri's Ashcroft finds 2 cases of alleged double-voting
0 Comments
AP

Missouri's Ashcroft finds 2 cases of alleged double-voting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican secretary of state on Thursday said an investigation by his office found two people voted at least twice during the 2020 general election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said two people voted in person in St. Charles County and also sent in mail-in ballots to Florida.

Ashcroft referred findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor, who didn't immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Thursday.

Ashcroft said he’s confident that the cases of alleged double-voting were isolated incidents that do not indicate a broader problem with the security of Missouri elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian strongmen pull world's largest plane to set record

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News