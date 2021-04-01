'Mistakes were made': Oklahoma officials on $20M missing PPE

“However, making advanced payments did not negate the agency’s responsibility for recording the expenditure into the statewide accounting system,” according to the report.

In response, the Health Department said it doesn't usually use wire payments to conduct purchases, acknowledging that “mistakes were made.”

“During the pandemic, we temporarily followed common practice to pay a deposit to secure an order for personal protective equipment that was in high demand and essential to obtain to protect frontline workers,” the department said. “This practice is no longer used.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Wednesday in a statement that his agency is committed to addressing the audit, noting that the audit touches on decisions that were made under a previous administration. He added that the findings are "are key as we continue reviewing all of our agency’s processes to ensure that our financial transactions are secure, properly documented and transparent — now and in the future.”

In April 2020, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter requested a separate investigative audit of the Health Department over concerns about the agency’s pandemic spending.

“After the auditor finishes her work and the final results are provided to our office, we will take appropriate action to address it,” Hunter said.

