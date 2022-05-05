 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

MN Senate passes bill to distribute $300M from opioid suit

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to create a framework for distributing about $300 million that the state is receiving as part of a settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Counties and cities across Minnesota will be receiving a portion of the settlement, including more than $42 million to Hennepin County, the state's most populous county, $10 million to the city of Minneapolis and $8 million to St. Paul.

About a quarter will go to the state’s Opioid Response Advisory Council while the rest of the funds — about $222 million — are meant to flow to cities and counties for treatment and prevention against the addictive painkillers, which have claimed the lives of more than 5,400 Minnesotans since 2000.

The Senate passed the bill on a 66-0 vote.

“Unfortunately, there is a tremendous amount of work ... that needs to continue in stopping the illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Republican Sen. Julie Rosen, of Fairmont, the bill's chief author, said on the Senate floor before the vote. “But for now, we can be assured that there is compensation for the abuse we have endured at the hands of these large companies.”

People are also reading…

The money is part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson last year to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits against the four companies. Minnesota will receive about $296 million over the next 18 years with larger payment amounts frontloaded in the first five years.

The bill also extends the state’s license and registration fees imposed on opioid manufacturers by the Legislature in 2019. The fees were created to fund the advisory council and won't expire until the state has collected $250 million from the companies, which Rosen estimates won't be until 2031.

The League of Minnesota Cities, Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and Association of Minnesota Counties sent a joint letter to lawmakers urging them to pass the legislation and get the funds to local governments to bolster treatment, enforcement and prevention efforts. The cities and counties worked with lawmakers and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to determine how much of the funds would go to local governments before landing at 75%.

Ellison, who represented Minnesota in the legal action against the companies, thanked lawmakers for moving the legislation forward and told reporters he hopes the funds start flowing to local governments as soon as possible. Ellison also thanked local Minnesota prosecutors for playing a role in the litigation by filing their own lawsuits against the companies.

“That's another thing that's just been a team effort, because we believe public safety is public safety wherever it might be,” he said.

Rosen told reporters after the vote that the House is expected to quickly pass the legislation, and the money is expected to start flowing to local governments as soon as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill into law.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

President Joe Biden has congratulated Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio for her primary victory over former state Sen. Nina Turner. Brown beat Turner on Tuesday for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing in a primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more moderate establishment and its activist progressive wing. Brown campaigned as a strong ally to Biden's domestic agenda. Biden calls Brown’s victory “an important step.” Brown topped Turner in last summer’s special election primary. Brown has been in Congress only months but went into the rematch with the power of incumbency. In Ohio's Republican primaries, ex-President Donald Trump's endorsement helped lift several candidates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Military losses mount in Ukraine as war rages on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News