By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Minnesota.

U.S. Senate

Paula Overby, Grn

U.S. Senate

Dennis Schuller, LMN

U.S. Senate - 2020

Jerry Trooien, Una

U.S. Senate - 2020

Sarah Wellington, LMN

Governor

Josh Welter, Lib

Governor

Chris Wright, GRP

Secretary of State

Steve Simon (i), Dem

Secretary of State

John Howe, GOP

Secretary of State

William Denney, Inp

Attorney General

Noah Johnson, Oth

Auditor

Julie Blaha, Dem

Auditor

Pam Myhra, GOP

Auditor

Chris Dock, Lib

Auditor

Michael Ford, LMN

U.S. House - District 2

Angie Craig, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Jason Lewis (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Erik Paulsen (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Greg Ryan, GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Susan Pendergast Sindt, LMN

U.S. House - District 6

Ian Todd, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Collin Peterson (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Ray Sandman, Inp

State Senate - District 13

Joe Perske, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Jeff Howe, GOP

State House - District 1A

Stephen Moeller, Dem

State House - District 1A

Dan Fabian (i), GOP

State House - District 1B

Brent Lindstrom, Dem

State House - District 1B

Deb Kiel (i), GOP

State House - District 2A

Michael Northbird, Dem

State House - District 2A

Matthew Grossell (i), GOP

State House - District 2B

Karen Branden, Dem

State House - District 2B

Steve Green (i), GOP

State House - District 3A

Rob Ecklund (i), Dem

State House - District 3A

Randy Goutermont, GOP

State House - District 3B

Mary Murphy (i), Dem

State House - District 3B

Keith MacDonald, GOP

State House - District 4A

Ben Lien (i), Dem

State House - District 4A

Jordan Idso, GOP

State House - District 4B

Paul Marquart (i), Dem

State House - District 4B

Jason Peterson, GOP

State House - District 5A

John Persell, Dem

State House - District 5A

Matt Bliss (i), GOP

State House - District 5B

Pat Medure, Dem

State House - District 5B

Sandy Layman (i), GOP

State House - District 6A

Julie Sandstede (i), Dem

State House - District 6A

Guy Anderson, GOP

State House - District 6B

Skeeter Tomczak, GOP

State House - District 7A

Jennifer Schultz (i), Dem

State House - District 7A

Dana Krivogorsky, GOP

State House - District 7B

Liz Olson (i), Dem

State House - District 7B

Caroline Burley, GOP

State House - District 8A

Brittney Johnson, Dem

State House - District 8A

Bud Nornes (i), GOP

State House - District 8B

Gail Kulp, Dem

State House - District 8B

Mary Franson (i), GOP

State House - District 9A

Alex Hering, Dem

State House - District 9A

John Poston (i), GOP

State House - District 9B

Stephen Browning, Dem

State House - District 9B

Ron Kresha (i), GOP

State House - District 10A

Dale Menk, Dem

State House - District 10A

Josh Heintzeman (i), GOP

State House - District 10B

Phil Yetzer, Dem

State House - District 10B

Dale Lueck (i), GOP

State House - District 11A

Mike Sundin (i), Dem

State House - District 11A

Jeff Dotseth, GOP

State House - District 11B

Tim Burkhardt, Dem

State House - District 11B

Jason Rarick (i), GOP

State House - District 12A

Murray Smart, Dem

State House - District 12A

Jeff Backer (i), GOP

State House - District 12B

Ben Schirmers, Dem

State House - District 12B

Paul Anderson (i), GOP

State House - District 13A

Jim Read, Dem

State House - District 13A

Lisa Demuth, GOP

State House - District 13B

Heidi Everett, Dem

State House - District 13B

Tim O'Driscoll (i), GOP

State House - District 14A

Aric Putnam, Dem

State House - District 14A

Tama Theis (i), GOP

State House - District 14B

Dan Wolgamott, Dem

State House - District 14B

Jim Knoblach (i), GOP

State House - District 15A

Emy Minzel, Dem

State House - District 15A

Sondra Erickson (i), GOP

State House - District 15B

Shane Mekeland, GOP

State House - District 15B

Myron Wilson, Ind

State House - District 16A

Tom Wyatt-Yerka, Dem

State House - District 16A

Chris Swedzinski (i), GOP

State House - District 16B

Mindy Kimmel, Dem

State House - District 16B

Paul Torkelson (i), GOP

State House - District 17A

Lyle Koenen, Dem

State House - District 17A

Tim Miller (i), GOP

State House - District 17B

Anita Flowe, Dem

State House - District 17B

Dave Baker (i), GOP

State House - District 18A

Dean Urdahl (i), GOP

State House - District 18A

Jill Galvan, Lib

State House - District 18A

Kyle Greene, Ind

State House - District 18B

Ashley Latzke, Dem

State House - District 18B

Glenn Gruenhagen (i), GOP

State House - District 19A

Jeff Brand, Dem

State House - District 19A

Kim Spears, GOP

State House - District 19B

Jack Considine (i), Dem

State House - District 19B

Joe Steck, GOP

State House - District 20A

Barbara Droher Kline, Dem

State House - District 20A

Bob Vogel (i), GOP

State House - District 20B

Todd Lippert, Dem

State House - District 20B

Josh Gare, GOP

State House - District 21A

Lori Ann Clark, Dem

State House - District 21A

Barb Haley (i), GOP

State House - District 21B

Jonathan Isenor, Dem

State House - District 21B

Steve Drazkowski (i), GOP

State House - District 22A

Joe Schomacker (i), GOP

State House - District 22B

Cheniqua Johnson, Dem

State House - District 22B

Rod Hamilton (i), GOP

State House - District 23A

Heather Klassen, Dem

State House - District 23A

Bob Gunther (i), GOP

State House - District 23B

Jim Grabowska, Dem

State House - District 23B

Jeremy Munson (i), GOP

State House - District 24A

John Petersburg (i), GOP

State House - District 24B

Yvette Marthaler, Dem

State House - District 24B

Brian Daniels (i), GOP

State House - District 25A

Jamie Mahlberg, Dem

State House - District 25A

Duane Quam (i), GOP

State House - District 25B

Duane Sauke (i), Dem

State House - District 25B

Kenneth Bush, GOP

State House - District 26A

Paul Wilson, GOP

State House - District 26B

Tyrel Clark, Dem

State House - District 26B

Nels Pierson (i), GOP

State House - District 27A

Terry Gjersvik, Dem

State House - District 27A

Peggy Bennett (i), GOP

State House - District 27B

Jeanne Poppe (i), Dem

State House - District 27B

Christine Green, GOP

State House - District 28A

Gene Pelowski (i), Dem

State House - District 28B

Thomas Trehus, Dem

State House - District 28B

Greg Davids (i), GOP

State House - District 29A

Renee Cardarelle, Dem

State House - District 29A

Joe McDonald (i), GOP

State House - District 29B

Sharon McGinty, Dem

State House - District 29B

Marion O'Neill (i), GOP

State House - District 30A

Sarah Hamlin, Dem

State House - District 30A

Nick Zerwas (i), GOP

State House - District 30B

Margaret Fernandez, Dem

State House - District 30B

Eric Lucero (i), GOP

State House - District 31A

Brad Brown, Dem

State House - District 31A

Kurt Daudt (i), GOP

State House - District 31B

Sue Larson, Dem

State House - District 32A

Renae Berg, Dem

State House - District 32A

Brian Johnson (i), GOP

State House - District 32B

Jeff Peterson, Dem

State House - District 32B

Anne Neu (i), GOP

State House - District 33A

Norrie Thomas, Dem

State House - District 33A

Jerry Hertaus (i), GOP

State House - District 33B

Kelly Morrison, Dem

State House - District 33B

Cindy Pugh (i), GOP

State House - District 34A

Dan Solon, Dem

State House - District 34B

Kristin Bahner, Dem

State House - District 34B

Dennis Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 35A

Bill Vikander, Dem

State House - District 35A

John Heinrich, GOP

State House - District 35B

Kathryn Eckhardt, Dem

State House - District 35B

Peggy Scott (i), GOP

State House - District 36A

Zack Stephenson, Dem

State House - District 36A

Bill Maresh, GOP

State House - District 36B

Melissa Hortman (i), Dem

State House - District 36B

Jermain Botsio, GOP

State House - District 37A

Erin Koegel (i), Dem

State House - District 37A

Anthony Wilder, GOP

State House - District 37B

Amir Malik, Dem

State House - District 37B

Nolan West (i), GOP

State House - District 38A

Kevin Fogarty, Dem

State House - District 38A

Linda Runbeck (i), GOP

State House - District 38B

Ami Wazlawik, Dem

State House - District 38B

Patti Anderson, GOP

State House - District 39A

Ann Mozey, Dem

State House - District 39A

Bob Dettmer (i), GOP

State House - District 39B

Shelly Christensen, Dem

State House - District 39B

Kathy Lohmer (i), GOP

State House - District 40A

Michael Nelson (i), Dem

State House - District 40A

David True, GOP

State House - District 40B

Robert Marvin, GOP

State House - District 41A

Connie Bernardy (i), Dem

State House - District 41A

Susan Erickson, GOP

State House - District 41B

Tim Utz, Ind

State House - District 42A

Kelly Moller, Dem

State House - District 42A

Randy Jessup (i), GOP

State House - District 42B

Jamie Becker-Finn (i), Dem

State House - District 42B

Yele-Mis Yang, GOP

State House - District 43A

Peter Fischer (i), Dem

State House - District 43A

Bob Cardinal, GOP

State House - District 43B

Leon Lillie (i), Dem

State House - District 43B

Rachel Bucholz, GOP

State House - District 44A

Ginny Klevorn, Dem

State House - District 44A

Sarah Anderson (i), GOP

State House - District 44B

Patty Acomb, Dem

State House - District 44B

Gary Porter, GOP

State House - District 45A

Lyndon Carlson (i), Dem

State House - District 45A

Reid Johnson, GOP

State House - District 45B

Mike Freiberg (i), Dem

State House - District 45B

Steve Merriman, GOP

State House - District 46A

Ryan Winkler, Dem

State House - District 46A

Luke McCusker, GOP

State House - District 46B

Cheryl Youakim (i), Dem

State House - District 47A

Madalynn Gerold, Dem

State House - District 47A

Jim Nash (i), GOP

State House - District 47B

Donzel Leggett, Dem

State House - District 48A

Laurie Pryor (i), Dem

State House - District 48A

Ellen Cousins, GOP

State House - District 48B

Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Dem

State House - District 48B

Jenifer Loon (i), GOP

State House - District 49A

Heather Edelson, Dem

State House - District 49A

Dario Anselmo (i), GOP

State House - District 49B

Steve Elkins, Dem

State House - District 49B

Matt Sikich, GOP

State House - District 50A

Michael Howard, Dem

State House - District 50A

Kirsten Johnson, GOP

State House - District 50B

Andrew Carlson (i), Dem

State House - District 50B

Chad Anderson, GOP

State House - District 51A

Sandra Masin (i), Dem

State House - District 51A

Jim Kiner, GOP

State House - District 51B

Laurie Halverson (i), Dem

State House - District 51B

Douglas Willetts, GOP

State House - District 52A

Rick Hansen (i), Dem

State House - District 52A

Beth Arntson, GOP

State House - District 52B

Ruth Richardson, Dem

State House - District 52B

Regina Barr (i), GOP

State House - District 53A

Tou Xiong, Dem

State House - District 53B

Steve Sandell, Dem

State House - District 53B

Kelly Fenton (i), GOP

State House - District 54A

Anne Claflin, Dem

State House - District 54A

Keith Franke (i), GOP

State House - District 54B

Tina Folch, Dem

State House - District 54B

Tony Jurgens (i), GOP

State House - District 55A

Brad Tabke, Dem

State House - District 55B

Matt Christensen, Dem

State House - District 55B

Tony Albright (i), GOP

State House - District 56A

Hunter Cantrell, Dem

State House - District 56A

Drew Christensen (i), GOP

State House - District 56B

Alice Mann, Dem

State House - District 56B

Roz Peterson (i), GOP

State House - District 57A

Matt Lundin, GOP

State House - District 57A

Matthew Swenson, Lib

State House - District 57B

John Huot, Dem

State House - District 57B

Anna Wills (i), GOP

State House - District 58A

Maggie Williams, Dem

State House - District 58A

Jon Koznick (i), GOP

State House - District 58B

Marla Vagts, Dem

State House - District 58B

Pat Garofalo (i), GOP

State House - District 59A

Fred Statema, GOP

State House - District 59B

Lacy Johnson, GOP

State House - District 60A

Diane Loeffler (i), Dem

State House - District 60A

Kelly Winsor, GOP

State House - District 61A

Frank Hornstein (i), Dem

State House - District 61A

Jeremy Hansen, GOP

State House - District 61B

Jamie Long, Dem

State House - District 61B

Scot Missling, GOP

State House - District 62A

Bruce Lundeen, GOP

State House - District 62B

Aisha Gomez, Dem

State House - District 63A

Jim Davnie (i), Dem

State House - District 63A

Kyle Bragg, GOP

State House - District 63B

Jean Wagenius (i), Dem

State House - District 63B

Frank Pafko, GOP

State House - District 64A

Kaohly Her, Dem

State House - District 64A

Patrick Griffin, GOP

State House - District 64B

Dave Pinto (i), Dem

State House - District 64B

Alex Pouliot, GOP

State House - District 65A

Rena Moran (i), Dem

State House - District 65A

Monique Giordana, GOP

State House - District 65B

Carlos Mariani (i), Dem

State House - District 65B

Margaret Stokely, GOP

State House - District 66A

Alice Hausman (i), Dem

State House - District 66A

Jon Heyer, GOP

State House - District 66B

David Richard, GOP

State House - District 67A

Tim Mahoney (i), Dem

State House - District 67B

Jay Xiong, Dem

State House - District 67B

Fred Turk, GOP

Supreme Court - Chief Justice

Lorie Skjerven Gildea (i), NP

Supreme Court - District 1

Barry Anderson (i), NP

Supreme Court - District 2

Margaret Chutich (i), NP

Michelle MacDonald, NP

Supreme Court - District 5

Anne McKeig (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 2

Anthony Brown, NP

Lucinda Jesson (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 4

Tracy Smith (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 6

Renee Worke (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 7

Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 12

Diane Bratvold (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 14

James Florey (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 2

Marty Judge, NP

Arlene Perkkio (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 6

David Knutson (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 10

Paula Vraa (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 14

Michael Mayer (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 20

Kathryn Messerich (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 24

Jamie Cork (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 26

Jody Winters (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 29

Jessica Maher (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 30

Douglas Bayley (i), NP

District Court - 1, Seat 31

Richelle Wahi (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 2

Thomas Handley, NP

DeAnne Hilgers (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 4

Laura Nelson (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 5

Lezlie Ott Marek (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 14

Marcus Almon, NP

Robyn Millenacker (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 19

Robert Awsumb (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 22

Teresa Warner (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 23

Stephen Smith (i), NP

District Court - 2, Seat 29

Timothy Mulrooney (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 1

Christina Stevens (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 2

John Cajacob (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 5

Ross Leuning (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 8

Carol Hanks (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 10

Lisa Hayne (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 12

Christine Long (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 15

Joseph Chase (i), NP

District Court - 3, Seat 24

Christa Daily (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 2

Francis Magill (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 3

Thomas Conley (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 6

David Piper (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 11

Lisa Janzen (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 12

Michael Burns (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 15

Phil Carruthers (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 17

Shereen Askalani (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 22

Elizabeth Cutter (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 29

Nancy Brasel (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 33

M. Jacqueline Regis (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 40

Jamie Anderson (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 44

Lois Conroy (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 46

Mary Vasaly (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 48

Mark Kappelhoff (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 49

Nelson Peralta (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 50

Bruce Peterson (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 56

Charlene Hatcher (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 58

Christian Sande (i), NP

District Court - 4, Seat 59

Patrick Robben (i), NP

District Court - 5, Seat 7

Mark Betters (i), NP

District Court - 5, Seat 14

Krista Jass (i), NP

District Court - 5, Seat 17

Michael Trushenski (i), NP

District Court - 6, Seat 5

Michelle Anderson (i), NP

District Court - 6, Seat 6

Dale Harris (i), NP

District Court - 6, Seat 8

Shaun Floerke (i), NP

District Court - 6, Seat 10

Mark Starr (i), NP

District Court - 6, Seat 16

Jill Eichenwald (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 1

Kris Davick-Halfen (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 5

Timothy Churchwell (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 6

Gail Kulick (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 7

Mary Mahler (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 10

Matthew Quinn (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 16

Gretchen Thilmony (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 17

Sharon Grewell Benson (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 19

Barb Hanson (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 20

Bill Cashman (i), NP

District Court - 7, Seat 29

Shan Wang (i), NP

District Court - 8, Seat 3

Dwayne Knutsen (i), NP

District Court - 8, Seat 5

Charles Glasrud (i), NP

District Court - 8, Seat 6

Amy Doll (i), NP

District Court - 8, Seat 8

Stephen Wentzell (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 1

Shari Schluchter (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 3

David Hermerding (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 7

John Melbye (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 9

Heidi Chandler (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 10

Christopher Strandlie (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 13

Erik Askegaard (i), NP

District Court - 9, Seat 24

Annie Claesson-Huseby (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 4

Daniel O'Fallon (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 10

John Klossner (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 11

Kathleen Mottl (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 12

Dyanna Street (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 16

Todd Schoffelman (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 21

Bethany Fountain Lindberg (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 25

Sean Gibbs (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 33

Mary Yunker (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 34

Brianne Buccicone (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 36

Bridgid Dowdal (i), NP

District Court - 10, Seat 37

Heather Wynn (i), NP

