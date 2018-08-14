08-14-18 20:00,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Minnesota.
U.S. Senate
Paula Overby, Grn
U.S. Senate
Dennis Schuller, LMN
U.S. Senate - 2020
Jerry Trooien, Una
U.S. Senate - 2020
Sarah Wellington, LMN
Governor
Josh Welter, Lib
Governor
Chris Wright, GRP
Secretary of State
Steve Simon (i), Dem
Secretary of State
John Howe, GOP
Secretary of State
William Denney, Inp
Attorney General
Noah Johnson, Oth
Auditor
Julie Blaha, Dem
Auditor
Pam Myhra, GOP
Auditor
Chris Dock, Lib
Auditor
Michael Ford, LMN
U.S. House - District 2
Angie Craig, Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Jason Lewis (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Erik Paulsen (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Greg Ryan, GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Susan Pendergast Sindt, LMN
U.S. House - District 6
Ian Todd, Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Collin Peterson (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Ray Sandman, Inp
State Senate - District 13
Joe Perske, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Jeff Howe, GOP
State House - District 1A
Stephen Moeller, Dem
State House - District 1A
Dan Fabian (i), GOP
State House - District 1B
Brent Lindstrom, Dem
State House - District 1B
Deb Kiel (i), GOP
State House - District 2A
Michael Northbird, Dem
State House - District 2A
Matthew Grossell (i), GOP
State House - District 2B
Karen Branden, Dem
State House - District 2B
Steve Green (i), GOP
State House - District 3A
Rob Ecklund (i), Dem
State House - District 3A
Randy Goutermont, GOP
State House - District 3B
Mary Murphy (i), Dem
State House - District 3B
Keith MacDonald, GOP
State House - District 4A
Ben Lien (i), Dem
State House - District 4A
Jordan Idso, GOP
State House - District 4B
Paul Marquart (i), Dem
State House - District 4B
Jason Peterson, GOP
State House - District 5A
John Persell, Dem
State House - District 5A
Matt Bliss (i), GOP
State House - District 5B
Pat Medure, Dem
State House - District 5B
Sandy Layman (i), GOP
State House - District 6A
Julie Sandstede (i), Dem
State House - District 6A
Guy Anderson, GOP
State House - District 6B
Skeeter Tomczak, GOP
State House - District 7A
Jennifer Schultz (i), Dem
State House - District 7A
Dana Krivogorsky, GOP
State House - District 7B
Liz Olson (i), Dem
State House - District 7B
Caroline Burley, GOP
State House - District 8A
Brittney Johnson, Dem
State House - District 8A
Bud Nornes (i), GOP
State House - District 8B
Gail Kulp, Dem
State House - District 8B
Mary Franson (i), GOP
State House - District 9A
Alex Hering, Dem
State House - District 9A
John Poston (i), GOP
State House - District 9B
Stephen Browning, Dem
State House - District 9B
Ron Kresha (i), GOP
State House - District 10A
Dale Menk, Dem
State House - District 10A
Josh Heintzeman (i), GOP
State House - District 10B
Phil Yetzer, Dem
State House - District 10B
Dale Lueck (i), GOP
State House - District 11A
Mike Sundin (i), Dem
State House - District 11A
Jeff Dotseth, GOP
State House - District 11B
Tim Burkhardt, Dem
State House - District 11B
Jason Rarick (i), GOP
State House - District 12A
Murray Smart, Dem
State House - District 12A
Jeff Backer (i), GOP
State House - District 12B
Ben Schirmers, Dem
State House - District 12B
Paul Anderson (i), GOP
State House - District 13A
Jim Read, Dem
State House - District 13A
Lisa Demuth, GOP
State House - District 13B
Heidi Everett, Dem
State House - District 13B
Tim O'Driscoll (i), GOP
State House - District 14A
Aric Putnam, Dem
State House - District 14A
Tama Theis (i), GOP
State House - District 14B
Dan Wolgamott, Dem
State House - District 14B
Jim Knoblach (i), GOP
State House - District 15A
Emy Minzel, Dem
State House - District 15A
Sondra Erickson (i), GOP
State House - District 15B
Shane Mekeland, GOP
State House - District 15B
Myron Wilson, Ind
State House - District 16A
Tom Wyatt-Yerka, Dem
State House - District 16A
Chris Swedzinski (i), GOP
State House - District 16B
Mindy Kimmel, Dem
State House - District 16B
Paul Torkelson (i), GOP
State House - District 17A
Lyle Koenen, Dem
State House - District 17A
Tim Miller (i), GOP
State House - District 17B
Anita Flowe, Dem
State House - District 17B
Dave Baker (i), GOP
State House - District 18A
Dean Urdahl (i), GOP
State House - District 18A
Jill Galvan, Lib
State House - District 18A
Kyle Greene, Ind
State House - District 18B
Ashley Latzke, Dem
State House - District 18B
Glenn Gruenhagen (i), GOP
State House - District 19A
Jeff Brand, Dem
State House - District 19A
Kim Spears, GOP
State House - District 19B
Jack Considine (i), Dem
State House - District 19B
Joe Steck, GOP
State House - District 20A
Barbara Droher Kline, Dem
State House - District 20A
Bob Vogel (i), GOP
State House - District 20B
Todd Lippert, Dem
State House - District 20B
Josh Gare, GOP
State House - District 21A
Lori Ann Clark, Dem
State House - District 21A
Barb Haley (i), GOP
State House - District 21B
Jonathan Isenor, Dem
State House - District 21B
Steve Drazkowski (i), GOP
State House - District 22A
Joe Schomacker (i), GOP
State House - District 22B
Cheniqua Johnson, Dem
State House - District 22B
Rod Hamilton (i), GOP
State House - District 23A
Heather Klassen, Dem
State House - District 23A
Bob Gunther (i), GOP
State House - District 23B
Jim Grabowska, Dem
State House - District 23B
Jeremy Munson (i), GOP
State House - District 24A
John Petersburg (i), GOP
State House - District 24B
Yvette Marthaler, Dem
State House - District 24B
Brian Daniels (i), GOP
State House - District 25A
Jamie Mahlberg, Dem
State House - District 25A
Duane Quam (i), GOP
State House - District 25B
Duane Sauke (i), Dem
State House - District 25B
Kenneth Bush, GOP
State House - District 26A
Paul Wilson, GOP
State House - District 26B
Tyrel Clark, Dem
State House - District 26B
Nels Pierson (i), GOP
State House - District 27A
Terry Gjersvik, Dem
State House - District 27A
Peggy Bennett (i), GOP
State House - District 27B
Jeanne Poppe (i), Dem
State House - District 27B
Christine Green, GOP
State House - District 28A
Gene Pelowski (i), Dem
State House - District 28B
Thomas Trehus, Dem
State House - District 28B
Greg Davids (i), GOP
State House - District 29A
Renee Cardarelle, Dem
State House - District 29A
Joe McDonald (i), GOP
State House - District 29B
Sharon McGinty, Dem
State House - District 29B
Marion O'Neill (i), GOP
State House - District 30A
Sarah Hamlin, Dem
State House - District 30A
Nick Zerwas (i), GOP
State House - District 30B
Margaret Fernandez, Dem
State House - District 30B
Eric Lucero (i), GOP
State House - District 31A
Brad Brown, Dem
State House - District 31A
Kurt Daudt (i), GOP
State House - District 31B
Sue Larson, Dem
State House - District 32A
Renae Berg, Dem
State House - District 32A
Brian Johnson (i), GOP
State House - District 32B
Jeff Peterson, Dem
State House - District 32B
Anne Neu (i), GOP
State House - District 33A
Norrie Thomas, Dem
State House - District 33A
Jerry Hertaus (i), GOP
State House - District 33B
Kelly Morrison, Dem
State House - District 33B
Cindy Pugh (i), GOP
State House - District 34A
Dan Solon, Dem
State House - District 34B
Kristin Bahner, Dem
State House - District 34B
Dennis Smith (i), GOP
State House - District 35A
Bill Vikander, Dem
State House - District 35A
John Heinrich, GOP
State House - District 35B
Kathryn Eckhardt, Dem
State House - District 35B
Peggy Scott (i), GOP
State House - District 36A
Zack Stephenson, Dem
State House - District 36A
Bill Maresh, GOP
State House - District 36B
Melissa Hortman (i), Dem
State House - District 36B
Jermain Botsio, GOP
State House - District 37A
Erin Koegel (i), Dem
State House - District 37A
Anthony Wilder, GOP
State House - District 37B
Amir Malik, Dem
State House - District 37B
Nolan West (i), GOP
State House - District 38A
Kevin Fogarty, Dem
State House - District 38A
Linda Runbeck (i), GOP
State House - District 38B
Ami Wazlawik, Dem
State House - District 38B
Patti Anderson, GOP
State House - District 39A
Ann Mozey, Dem
State House - District 39A
Bob Dettmer (i), GOP
State House - District 39B
Shelly Christensen, Dem
State House - District 39B
Kathy Lohmer (i), GOP
State House - District 40A
Michael Nelson (i), Dem
State House - District 40A
David True, GOP
State House - District 40B
Robert Marvin, GOP
State House - District 41A
Connie Bernardy (i), Dem
State House - District 41A
Susan Erickson, GOP
State House - District 41B
Tim Utz, Ind
State House - District 42A
Kelly Moller, Dem
State House - District 42A
Randy Jessup (i), GOP
State House - District 42B
Jamie Becker-Finn (i), Dem
State House - District 42B
Yele-Mis Yang, GOP
State House - District 43A
Peter Fischer (i), Dem
State House - District 43A
Bob Cardinal, GOP
State House - District 43B
Leon Lillie (i), Dem
State House - District 43B
Rachel Bucholz, GOP
State House - District 44A
Ginny Klevorn, Dem
State House - District 44A
Sarah Anderson (i), GOP
State House - District 44B
Patty Acomb, Dem
State House - District 44B
Gary Porter, GOP
State House - District 45A
Lyndon Carlson (i), Dem
State House - District 45A
Reid Johnson, GOP
State House - District 45B
Mike Freiberg (i), Dem
State House - District 45B
Steve Merriman, GOP
State House - District 46A
Ryan Winkler, Dem
State House - District 46A
Luke McCusker, GOP
State House - District 46B
Cheryl Youakim (i), Dem
State House - District 47A
Madalynn Gerold, Dem
State House - District 47A
Jim Nash (i), GOP
State House - District 47B
Donzel Leggett, Dem
State House - District 48A
Laurie Pryor (i), Dem
State House - District 48A
Ellen Cousins, GOP
State House - District 48B
Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Dem
State House - District 48B
Jenifer Loon (i), GOP
State House - District 49A
Heather Edelson, Dem
State House - District 49A
Dario Anselmo (i), GOP
State House - District 49B
Steve Elkins, Dem
State House - District 49B
Matt Sikich, GOP
State House - District 50A
Michael Howard, Dem
State House - District 50A
Kirsten Johnson, GOP
State House - District 50B
Andrew Carlson (i), Dem
State House - District 50B
Chad Anderson, GOP
State House - District 51A
Sandra Masin (i), Dem
State House - District 51A
Jim Kiner, GOP
State House - District 51B
Laurie Halverson (i), Dem
State House - District 51B
Douglas Willetts, GOP
State House - District 52A
Rick Hansen (i), Dem
State House - District 52A
Beth Arntson, GOP
State House - District 52B
Ruth Richardson, Dem
State House - District 52B
Regina Barr (i), GOP
State House - District 53A
Tou Xiong, Dem
State House - District 53B
Steve Sandell, Dem
State House - District 53B
Kelly Fenton (i), GOP
State House - District 54A
Anne Claflin, Dem
State House - District 54A
Keith Franke (i), GOP
State House - District 54B
Tina Folch, Dem
State House - District 54B
Tony Jurgens (i), GOP
State House - District 55A
Brad Tabke, Dem
State House - District 55B
Matt Christensen, Dem
State House - District 55B
Tony Albright (i), GOP
State House - District 56A
Hunter Cantrell, Dem
State House - District 56A
Drew Christensen (i), GOP
State House - District 56B
Alice Mann, Dem
State House - District 56B
Roz Peterson (i), GOP
State House - District 57A
Matt Lundin, GOP
State House - District 57A
Matthew Swenson, Lib
State House - District 57B
John Huot, Dem
State House - District 57B
Anna Wills (i), GOP
State House - District 58A
Maggie Williams, Dem
State House - District 58A
Jon Koznick (i), GOP
State House - District 58B
Marla Vagts, Dem
State House - District 58B
Pat Garofalo (i), GOP
State House - District 59A
Fred Statema, GOP
State House - District 59B
Lacy Johnson, GOP
State House - District 60A
Diane Loeffler (i), Dem
State House - District 60A
Kelly Winsor, GOP
State House - District 61A
Frank Hornstein (i), Dem
State House - District 61A
Jeremy Hansen, GOP
State House - District 61B
Jamie Long, Dem
State House - District 61B
Scot Missling, GOP
State House - District 62A
Bruce Lundeen, GOP
State House - District 62B
Aisha Gomez, Dem
State House - District 63A
Jim Davnie (i), Dem
State House - District 63A
Kyle Bragg, GOP
State House - District 63B
Jean Wagenius (i), Dem
State House - District 63B
Frank Pafko, GOP
State House - District 64A
Kaohly Her, Dem
State House - District 64A
Patrick Griffin, GOP
State House - District 64B
Dave Pinto (i), Dem
State House - District 64B
Alex Pouliot, GOP
State House - District 65A
Rena Moran (i), Dem
State House - District 65A
Monique Giordana, GOP
State House - District 65B
Carlos Mariani (i), Dem
State House - District 65B
Margaret Stokely, GOP
State House - District 66A
Alice Hausman (i), Dem
State House - District 66A
Jon Heyer, GOP
State House - District 66B
David Richard, GOP
State House - District 67A
Tim Mahoney (i), Dem
State House - District 67B
Jay Xiong, Dem
State House - District 67B
Fred Turk, GOP
Supreme Court - Chief Justice
Lorie Skjerven Gildea (i), NP
Supreme Court - District 1
Barry Anderson (i), NP
Supreme Court - District 2
Margaret Chutich (i), NP
Michelle MacDonald, NP
Supreme Court - District 5
Anne McKeig (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 2
Anthony Brown, NP
Lucinda Jesson (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 4
Tracy Smith (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 6
Renee Worke (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 7
Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 12
Diane Bratvold (i), NP
Appeals Court - District 14
James Florey (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 2
Marty Judge, NP
Arlene Perkkio (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 6
David Knutson (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 10
Paula Vraa (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 14
Michael Mayer (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 20
Kathryn Messerich (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 24
Jamie Cork (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 26
Jody Winters (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 29
Jessica Maher (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 30
Douglas Bayley (i), NP
District Court - 1, Seat 31
Richelle Wahi (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 2
Thomas Handley, NP
DeAnne Hilgers (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 4
Laura Nelson (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 5
Lezlie Ott Marek (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 14
Marcus Almon, NP
Robyn Millenacker (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 19
Robert Awsumb (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 22
Teresa Warner (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 23
Stephen Smith (i), NP
District Court - 2, Seat 29
Timothy Mulrooney (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 1
Christina Stevens (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 2
John Cajacob (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 5
Ross Leuning (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 8
Carol Hanks (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 10
Lisa Hayne (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 12
Christine Long (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 15
Joseph Chase (i), NP
District Court - 3, Seat 24
Christa Daily (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 2
Francis Magill (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 3
Thomas Conley (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 6
David Piper (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 11
Lisa Janzen (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 12
Michael Burns (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 15
Phil Carruthers (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 17
Shereen Askalani (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 22
Elizabeth Cutter (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 29
Nancy Brasel (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 33
M. Jacqueline Regis (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 40
Jamie Anderson (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 44
Lois Conroy (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 46
Mary Vasaly (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 48
Mark Kappelhoff (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 49
Nelson Peralta (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 50
Bruce Peterson (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 56
Charlene Hatcher (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 58
Christian Sande (i), NP
District Court - 4, Seat 59
Patrick Robben (i), NP
District Court - 5, Seat 7
Mark Betters (i), NP
District Court - 5, Seat 14
Krista Jass (i), NP
District Court - 5, Seat 17
Michael Trushenski (i), NP
District Court - 6, Seat 5
Michelle Anderson (i), NP
District Court - 6, Seat 6
Dale Harris (i), NP
District Court - 6, Seat 8
Shaun Floerke (i), NP
District Court - 6, Seat 10
Mark Starr (i), NP
District Court - 6, Seat 16
Jill Eichenwald (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 1
Kris Davick-Halfen (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 5
Timothy Churchwell (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 6
Gail Kulick (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 7
Mary Mahler (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 10
Matthew Quinn (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 16
Gretchen Thilmony (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 17
Sharon Grewell Benson (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 19
Barb Hanson (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 20
Bill Cashman (i), NP
District Court - 7, Seat 29
Shan Wang (i), NP
District Court - 8, Seat 3
Dwayne Knutsen (i), NP
District Court - 8, Seat 5
Charles Glasrud (i), NP
District Court - 8, Seat 6
Amy Doll (i), NP
District Court - 8, Seat 8
Stephen Wentzell (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 1
Shari Schluchter (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 3
David Hermerding (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 7
John Melbye (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 9
Heidi Chandler (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 10
Christopher Strandlie (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 13
Erik Askegaard (i), NP
District Court - 9, Seat 24
Annie Claesson-Huseby (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 4
Daniel O'Fallon (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 10
John Klossner (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 11
Kathleen Mottl (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 12
Dyanna Street (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 16
Todd Schoffelman (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 21
Bethany Fountain Lindberg (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 25
Sean Gibbs (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 33
Mary Yunker (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 34
Brianne Buccicone (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 36
Bridgid Dowdal (i), NP
District Court - 10, Seat 37
Heather Wynn (i), NP
