 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mold in court building leads to court hearings on front lawn
0 Comments
AP

Mold in court building leads to court hearings on front lawn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Court hearings are being held outdoors after flooding revealed mold inside the municipal court building in Greenville.

The building that houses Greenville Municipal Court remains closed after broken water and sewage lines revealed mold damage, The Greenville News reported.

Tents have been set up for court hearings on the front lawn of the downtown building, and they’re expected to be used throughout the week.

Repairs are still ongoing inside the court building, which was built in 1946, the newspaper reported.

The building has terra cotta clay pipes for parts of its plumbing that became impacted by underground roots, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said. That created a blockage and sewage backup.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Greenville News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife ranger captures amazing footage of an endangered basking shark in Scotland

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News