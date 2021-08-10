Mold in court building leads to court hearings on front lawn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Court hearings are being held outdoors after flooding revealed mold inside the municipal court building in Greenville.

The building that houses Greenville Municipal Court remains closed after broken water and sewage lines revealed mold damage, The Greenville News reported.

Tents have been set up for court hearings on the front lawn of the downtown building, and they’re expected to be used throughout the week.

Repairs are still ongoing inside the court building, which was built in 1946, the newspaper reported.

The building has terra cotta clay pipes for parts of its plumbing that became impacted by underground roots, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said. That created a blockage and sewage backup.

