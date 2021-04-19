Mondale remembered as effective policymaker, public servant

———

“Walter Mondale championed progressive causes and changed the role of VP — so leaders like @JoeBiden could be the last ones in the room when decisions were made. In selecting Geraldine Ferraro, he also paved the way for (Vice President Kamala Harris) to make history.” — former President Barack Obama.

———

“Walter Mondale taught me that leadership isn’t all about giving soaring speeches and punchy sound bites — but actually getting things done for people. He always saw his responsibility as an elected leader as bigger than the immediate challenge at any given moment. His broader mission was helping to prepare a new generation of leaders for the next big decision that needed to be made." — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

———

“I loved Walter Mondale and I’m not the only one. Mondale was a giant not only because of the positions he held ... but because of the work that he did. He provided his strong, compassionate, clear, and fearless voice to the world for over six decades, and he never stopped." — Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

———