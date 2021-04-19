Mondale remembered as effective policymaker, public servant

———

“I loved Walter Mondale and I’m not the only one. Mondale was a giant not only because of the positions he held ... but because of the work that he did. He provided his strong, compassionate, clear, and fearless voice to the world for over six decades, and he never stopped." — Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

———

“Walter Mondale believed in and worked to create a nation with a heart, a soul, and a conscience. He believed that the greatness of America is found in the everyday men and women who build our nation, do its work, and defend its freedoms. And he fought tirelessly for those values until the very end of his life, imploring each of us through his example to continue the fight.” — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

———

“Walter Mondale was an inspiration and mentor to generations of people in Minnesota and across this country who went on to serve the public in any number of ways. His death in this week of trauma for Minnesota calls us to our better angels and reminds us that, for all our humanly faults, we must never stop trying to do better by people.” — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

———