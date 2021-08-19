Money for New Orleans projects stalled by Republican leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican elected leaders Thursday stalled millions of dollars in state financing for New Orleans construction projects at the Superdome, schools, hospitals and the city's port, a decision that comes only days after the mayor enacted new coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates.

The State Bond Commission — which includes statewide elected officials, their representatives and legislative leaders — withheld approval for more than $30 million in cash lines of credit for construction work around New Orleans, along with commitments for millions more in future financing.

The panel voted 12-2 to delay most of the project financing without explanation during the meeting, held via Zoom. But the action came during a week that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell started requiring the coronavirus vaccine or a recent negative test for COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor businesses — a mandate that was condemned by the state GOP.

Houma Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, the Republican budget committee chairman who sought to pull financing for many of the New Orleans projects, acknowledged after the meeting the city’s vaccine requirement was one of several reasons.