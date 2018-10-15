Democratic challenger Jared Golden raised five times more money in the most recent quarter than Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, but the incumbent has a large cash advantage entering the final stretch of the campaign.
Golden, the state representative from Lewiston, brought in $2.7 million compared to $538,000 for Poliquin during the period that ended Sept. 30.
"Voters are ready for real change, and I'm humbled to have the support of so many Mainers," Golden said in a statement.
But Poliquin had $2.1 million available to spend in the form of cash on hand, compared to $640,000 for Golden, putting the incumbent "in a strong position in the final weeks of the campaign," said Brendan Conley, a spokesman for Poliquin's campaign.
Monday was the deadline for reports.
The amount of money pales in comparison to outside money pouring into the state, putting the race on track to be the most expensive congressional race in Maine history.
The amount of money spent in the rural district underscores the competitiveness of the race, one of several which would determine the balance of power in the U.S. House.
Polls show a tight race between Poliquin and Golden, with two independents trailing.
Poliquin said Maine's economy is improving, with low unemployment, thanks to GOP efforts to lower tax rates for small businesses and families, cut red tape and fight bad trade deals.
Golden sees a different economic reality, with middle-class manufacturing jobs replaced by low-paying service jobs, and thousands unable to pay for health insurance.