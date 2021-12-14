Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals.

Grizzlies in the region have been protected as a threatened species since 1975 and were shielded from hunting for most of that time.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last month announced the state intends to petition the Biden administration to lift threatened species protections for Glacier-area grizzlies. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is leading a similar push to end protections for Yellowstone area bears.

The two regions have the most bears in the U.S. outside Alaska, the only state that currently allows hunting.

Montana wildlife commissioners signed onto a multi-state plan to maintain more than 900 bears in the Yellowstone area. Wyoming already has signed onto the plan, which would allow limited hunting. Idaho officials are expected to consider it next month.

Montana commissioners also gave preliminary approval to revisions to Glacier-area bear population targets that could allow hunting of grizzlies in northwestern portions of the state if federal protections end. The rule calls for maintaining a population of more than 800 bears.

Details on any future hunting seasons would be established at a later date.

