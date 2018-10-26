Montana attorney general blasts hiring GOP consultant's wife

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general says Secretary of State Corey Stapleton needlessly spent nearly $60,000 to hire a Republican political consultant's wife to represent the office in a lawsuit earlier this year.
Republican Attorney General Tim Fox's comments to Montana Public Radio comes after an Associated Press investigation found that Stapleton, a Republican, awarded a $265,000 contract to GOP consultant Jake Eaton's printing company this month.
Eaton's wife, Emily Jones, defended Stapleton's office in a lawsuit challenging Stapleton's certification of the Green Party for the 2018 election. The secretary of state's office lost the case.
Fox says he offered legal services to Stapleton's office below Jones' rate, but Stapleton declined. Fox called it "a political decision to needlessly spend $60,000 on outside counsel."
Stapleton says he hired the law firm he thought had the best chance of winning.