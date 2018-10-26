Try 1 month for 99¢
Montana attorney general blasts hiring GOP consultant's wife

FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate in Kalispell, Mont. The Billings company that won a $265,000 contract to send mailers correcting bad information contained in the Montana Secretary of State's voter information pamphlet is owned by a Republican political consultant and former executive director of the state GOP. Emails and descriptions of phone calls show that Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton's office repeatedly directed the Department of Administration use Ultra Graphics LLC for the job. (Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File)

 Patrick Cote

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general says Secretary of State Corey Stapleton needlessly spent nearly $60,000 to hire a Republican political consultant's wife to represent the office in a lawsuit earlier this year.

Republican Attorney General Tim Fox's comments to Montana Public Radio comes after an Associated Press investigation found that Stapleton, a Republican, awarded a $265,000 contract to GOP consultant Jake Eaton's printing company this month.

Eaton's wife, Emily Jones, defended Stapleton's office in a lawsuit challenging Stapleton's certification of the Green Party for the 2018 election. The secretary of state's office lost the case.

Fox says he offered legal services to Stapleton's office below Jones' rate, but Stapleton declined. Fox called it "a political decision to needlessly spend $60,000 on outside counsel."

Stapleton says he hired the law firm he thought had the best chance of winning.

