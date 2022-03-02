 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Montana attorney general's office hires outside legal help

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The office of Montana's attorney general has hired outside legal help — at a cost of up to $120,000 this year — to oversee about 40 civil cases, many of which challenge bills passed in 2021 by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Four civil attorneys have left the agency since January 2021, when Republican Austin Knudsen was sworn in as attorney general, spokesperson Kyler Nerison said.

In explaining the reason for hiring an outside attorney, Nerison said: “Historically, civil litigation has not been a strength for the department. One of Austin’s goals as attorney general is to bring the civil bureau up to par with the legal ability and reputation of our prosecution services bureau.”

“It’s discouraging to hear them put down long-term, experienced lawyers,” said Jaime MacNaughton, attorney for the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices, who noted it was the Civil Services Bureau that successfully defended two key state campaign finance laws in recent years.

People are also reading…

Nerison declined to identify any cases the civil bureau lost that Knudsen felt they should have won.

“I’m not going to single out individuals (which naming cases would necessarily do),” Nerison said in an email. “I also note that I said ‘historically.’ ”

“The DOJ prosecution services bureau has a strong reputation and the attorney general’s goal is to bring the civil bureau’s to that level as well. The team we have in place is doing that,” Nerison said.

The civil team that left “was a really good team,” said Stuart Segrest, the former Civil Services Bureau Chief, who had 14 years of experience in the attorney general’s office when he took a job in private practice. He said most of the rest of the attorneys who left the bureau took positions with other state agencies.

While he declined to explain the turnover, Segrest said: “Certainly none of us left because we didn’t feel like we were up to the task.”

The Department of Justice is advertising for at least nine attorney positions, most of which pay $90,000 to $100,000 a year, plus benefits, according to the State of Montana Careers website.

The contract with Emily Jones and the Jones Law Firm in Billings began on Jan. 3, calls for a $10,000 monthly. fee It extends through Dec. 31, but could be ended earlier with a 30-day notice. It does not include benefits or reimbursement for any expenses, such as travel.

Jones, who was also a member of Knudsen’s transition team as he prepared to take office, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The Civil Services Bureau defends legal challenges to state laws.

It successfully defended a 2021 law that eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and now allows the governor to directly fill judicial vacancies that occur between elections.

However, a judge struck down a law that allowed people to carry guns on college campuses. Another judge said the Legislature violated the state Constitution by making a late change to a campaign finance bill to make it harder to register and encourage college students to vote and to, in effect, limit campaign donations to judicial candidates.

A third judge has granted an injunction against bills that sought to further regulate abortion services while a case challenging the new laws proceeds. The attorney general's office has appealed that decision on the injunction to the Montana Supreme Court while also asking justices to overturn a 1999 opinion that found the right to privacy guaranteed in Montana's Constitution guarantees a woman's access to abortion services.

Other 2021 laws being challenged include one ending same-day voter registration, another that blocks paid ballot collection and one that requires transgender people to undergo gender-affirming surgery before being able to change the gender on their birth certificate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poverty, unemployment and sanctions fuel Iran’s brain drain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News