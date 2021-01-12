Montana bill seeks to limit governor's power in disasters

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana House committee held a hearing Tuesday on a bill to limit the power of the governor to address declared disasters lasting longer than two months — and instead shift it to state lawmakers for dealing with emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current law in Montana gives the governor the power during declared emergencies to issue executive orders and spend federal emergency funds received by the state without approval from the state Legislature, which meets every other year.

Under the bill, approval from the Legislature would be required if a governor wants to extend a state of disaster beyond 60 days.

Other elements of the bill include:

— Lawmakers could more easily convene special sessions during declared disasters.

— Legislators would get the ability to end emergency executive orders issued by the governor.

— State lawmakers could also assume the role of allocating federal emergency funds.

“I like this bill because it gives us the people an opportunity to speak with our legislators so they can get a feel for how the emergency in place is affecting us,” said Robyn Mohs, a member of the public from East Helena who addressed the committee.