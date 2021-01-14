Montana bill would limit rulemaking by local health boards

Matt Kelley, public health officer for Gallatin County, said the pandemic has led to “traumatic, excruciating adversity” for local health officers and boards of health.

“It is somewhat painful and discouraging to hear those efforts demonized by people who are calling us ‘power thirsty’ because the people who go into public health and the people who volunteer to serve on boards of health are almost always motivated by the spirit of public service,” Kelley said.

County and city commissions appoint local health board members, and have the power to remove them, meaning they already have input into the public health process, Kelley said.

“If what we’re after is local control, (it) already exists in every county in the state of Montana,” Kelley said.

Margaret Novak, a property owner in Great Falls, spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “I would no more ask a county commissioner to determine policy with respect to the health care of me and my neighbors, than I would ask my physician to take care of getting the road plowed up to the Canadian border north of town.”