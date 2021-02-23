Montana bill would make it easier to decline vaccinations

The bill's proponents said they worried such exemptions could disappear, and expressed concern that the coronavirus vaccines, which have been shown to be effective is reducing the spread of COVID-19, would eventually become mandatory.

“We are worried with the talk of vaccine passports, that people with deeply held religious beliefs that would preclude them from getting vaccinated will see those exemptions weakened over time and ultimately result in exemptions being done away with and people forced to get vaccines,” said Jeff Laszloffy, a lobbyist with the Montana Family Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.

Some countries have proposed the use of vaccine passports — or documents that would prove an individual’s vaccination status — to allow those inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally with more ease.

Vaccine passports have not been implemented in Montana or by the U.S. federal government.

The bill was advanced by the committee in a vote along party lines, with all 12 Republicans in favor and seven Democrats opposed. It heads next to a vote on the House floor.