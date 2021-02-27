Montana bill would make voting easier for Native Americans

“This action ... that we've seen this morning, with the one minute time limit on that, exhibits everything that's gone on since 1924,” when Native Americas were declared citizens of the United States, Weatherwax said. “And I sure would appreciate a little more respect than that.”

McKamey, at times emotional, said she was “not trying to dishonor anyone here,” and said the decision was strictly a matter of time management because bills had to be acted on in the committee on Friday in order to meet the transmittal deadline.

Republican Rep. Julie Dooling of Helena said she's seen bills in her two sessions in the legislature that attempt to improve the election process, but that Native Americans have testified against those bills.

“I wish our ... Secretary of State's Office would work more closely with the Indian caucus to make sure their vote is counted. The more I learn about life on the reservation, and the struggles that they have to get to vote — we've got to work with them," Dooling said, near tears. "Their vote matters. Their voice matters. This bill, it's a great step and I wish it hadn't come so late in this session because it frustrates me some more. And this needs to become a priority.”