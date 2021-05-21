Montana college students, faculty, others challenge new laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former members of the Board of Regents, a former commissioner of higher education and others are asking the Montana Supreme Court if four new laws passed by the Legislature infringe on the board's constitutional authority to set policy on state campuses.

“The overarching purpose of this petition is not to challenge the specifics of the contested bills,” according to the filing Thursday. “Rather, the purpose is to vindicate the regents’ authority.”

The complaint asks the Montana Supreme Court to rule on whether the Legislature overstepped its authority in passing a law that allows people to carry concealed firearms on campuses without a permit and another that prohibits transgender athletes from participating on women's sports teams at colleges and universities.

It also challenges whether the Legislature could restrict the ability of student organizations to register fellow students to vote in dorms and dining halls or require campuses to provide meeting places and other resources to religious, political or ideological student organizations even if they hold views that others find offensive.